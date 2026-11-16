Mary Robinson warns countries at Cop31 against undermining IPCC scientists

An activist from Fridays For Future holds a sign during a protest titled "Europe wake up!" at the Cop31 UNFCCC climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Mary Robinson may not be a scientist in the conventional sense but if there is a science to hitting the spot, she seems to be a leader in the discipline.

Her remarks at Cop31’s main science event on Monday drew applause matched only by those for the rock star scientist who presented the day’s findings.

Johan Rockstrom is director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany and creator of the “planetary boundaries” – a yardstick for measuring how close we are getting to destroying Earth.

For all his calm delivery, the presentation was shocking.

We have overshot the 1.5 degree global warming threshold the Paris Agreement of 10 Cops ago was meant to prevent.

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We have a decade in which to dramatically cut emissions so that the overshoot may be temporary.

Mary Robinson addressed the science session at the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey on Monday

“It is possible to bend the curve,” he said, and then Earth can continue to bear a reasonable resemblance to the planet we currently inhabit.

“But if we continue following the path we are on today, bringing us to three degrees [of warming] by the end of the century, we conclude that there is no return.

“We get stuck up there in a world that will have less and less opportunity to deliver the minimum levels of dignity that we all need.”

And if we deviate off the current path and allow emissions and warming to increase even more?

“We would get stuck at 3-4 degrees. Dear friends, that’s a place planet Earth has not been for the past three million years,” he said.

“There is no scientific evidence that that is a planet that can cater for the world of citizens as we know it.”

As if that wasn’t reason enough to despair, the very science body that brings these kinds of findings and forecasts directly to world governments, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is under threat.

It is being starved of finance and its plans to produce its next extensive assessment report, AR7, to governments in 2028 is being opposed by petrostates who already know they will not like what it will say or the implications it will have for their fossil fuel industries.

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Mary Robinson wasn’t having it.

“The world can’t afford to undermine or lose the IPCC,” she said.

She said the world’s collective decision making must be informed “by the best and latest evidence the global community can provide”.

“Over the past three decades the IPCC has provided that evidence through one of the most inclusive and comprehensive scientific processes that exists and the result is a guide that is unparalleled in terms of its authority and its legitimacy.

“So I would urge all countries to come together to safeguard the IPCC’s work. Let’s make sure the IPCC remains operational and that its seventh assessment report is concluded in a timely and inclusive way.

“The amount that is needed to sustain the IPCC’s vital work is incredibly modest.

“It’s tiny fractions of some of the armaments that we’re seeing being used in wars at the moment.”

It was a rallying call the audience loudly supported.

In that audience was a woman whose endorsement came from the hardest of experiences.

“The mountain does not wait,” said Gita Chaudhary, minister for agriculture in Nepal, which is still mourning and in trauma after August’s deadly glacier collapse.

“For mountains and small islands there is no temporary overshoot. Our loss can be permanent,” she said before getting to the heart of the matter.

It is not just about having enough science, she said.

“Ask us what we did with what science told us.”