Conclave: Live updates as cardinals set to gather in Sistine Chapel to elect new pope

The Catholic Church’s most senior leaders meet today to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The vote takes place in secret inside the famous 15th century chapel with only the colour of the smoke revealing whether the new pontiff has been elected.

The ballots of the 133 voting cardinals are burned after each vote.

If the smoke from the chimney is black, it is a signal that no pope has been elected. If it’s white, then it’s Habemus Papam – a pope has been elected.

The conclave to elect the church’s 267th pope begins at 3.30pm (Irish time) today when the cardinal electors, all aged under 80, will gather. There will be just the one ballot today.

Well at 2:45pm, (Irish time) the Cardinals will be transported from their temporary home of Casa Santa Marta to the Apostolic Palace in choir dress for the entrance into the Conclave.

There will be one ballot this evening.

If a new pope is successfully elected, the white smoke should appear at around 5pm and if there is to be black smoke it is likely to start billowing over the Vatican around 90 minutes after that.

Presuming there is no Pope at the close of business today, there will be an early start tomorrow with the Cardinals departing from Santa Marta to the Apostolic Palace 6:45am Irish time ahead of a mass 30 minutes later. At 8:15am Irish time there will be mid-morning prayer in the Sistine Chapel and they will begin voting.

According to the Vatican white smoke could appear shortly after 9:30am (Irish time) or black smoke after 11am if there is no pope.

At that point the cardinals will break for lunch in Santa Marta returning to the Sistine Chapel shortly before 3pm where another ballot will be expected by 3:30pm.

The Vatican is suggesting that white smoke might appear at around 4:30pm with black smoke likely at around 6pm.

At that point, the voting for the day is over, there will l be Vespers in the Sistine Chapel, and at 6:30pm, they will return to Santa Marta.

Today is the first day of the conclave to elect a new Pope and while it is impossible to say who that will be or exactly when an announcement will be made, we do have a fairly clear timeline of how the first day will unfold.

First up the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church will gather for mass in St Peter’s Basilica. It will be an occasion filled with the pomp and ceremony you might expect with the mass celebrated by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Battista Re (91). He, you no doubt will recall, led the funeral mass of Pope Francis just over a week ago.

After the mass the 133 cardinal-electors will go to the Sistine Chapel.

The doors will be locked at exactly 4.30pm (Rome time) which is 3:30pm Irish time and the election of the 267th Pope will begin in earnest.

There will be just the one ballot today and if no one gets a two thirds majority, the ballot papers will be burned and – following the addition of chemicals – black smoke will billow from a special chimney that has been installed in the Sistine Chapel for the occasion.

The cardinals will then retire for the day.

They will return to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning ahead of two more ballots in the morning, a break for lunch and then two more ballots in the afternoon.

It will be a case of rinse and repeat on Friday – assuming there has not been white smoke before then.

If there is no pope elected by Friday evening, there will be a day off for reflection – or lobbying – after which a further seven ballots will take place.

If there’s still no white smoke there will be another 24 hour pause before there’s a further seven ballots.

If after four such pauses there is still no pope, the cardinals will vote for one of the two remaining most popular candidates and once one of them has a two-thirds majority we will have a pope.