Elon Musk donating almost $500 million to Republicans in the US midterm elections. Photograph: Jim Vondruska/The New York Times

Elon Musk has said that he feels “pretty foolish” for donating almost $500 million to Republicans in the US midterm elections and denied that he was a part of president Donald Trump’s Maga political movement.

Musk’s comments were an abrupt about-face for the SpaceX chief executive who once referred to himself as Trump’s “first buddy” and led the president’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

“Obviously the Republicans were routed in this election ... I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seen much for it,” Musk said. “Maybe it would have been much worse without that.”

The billionaire spent more than $470 million on races across the country in advance of November’s midterm elections in which the Republican Party lost control of the House, US Senate and several statehouses.

“I’m not Maga,” Musk added. “At least, I’m not sure what Maga means ... but if that means a sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party then I certainly don’t have that.”

Musk is the latest big tech executive to distance himself from Trump after November’s “blue wave” that will usher Democrats into the majority in January.

Democrats are vowing to use their powers to force Silicon Valley executives to testify under oath about government contracts, as well as to push for laws that would slow data centre construction and impose regulations on AI.

Musk is expected to be a target after spearheading the Trump administration’s efforts to remake the federal workforce through Doge. He donated more than $250 million to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024.

Some of his pro-Maga political stunts included posing in a custom black “Make America Great Again” hat and wielding a chainsaw on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2025 as he sought to fire thousands of government employees.

FILE — Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025. Musk has said that he used ketamine as a treatment in the past, but he denied reports that he was taking it frequently and recreationally. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw he received from Argentina’s President Javier Milei, right, as they arrive to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

This is not the first time that Musk and Trump have been at odds. Last year they clashed over the federal budget, electric vehicle subsidies and the Jeffrey Epstein files. But the two have since reconciled, with Musk attending state visits and dinners with Trump this year.

Musk’s most notable setbacks in the midterms came in his adopted home state of Texas, where the world’s richest man reincorporated SpaceX and Tesla, seeking business-friendly legislators and judges.

The state elected Gina Hinojosa as its first Democratic governor in 36 years. She has pledged to investigate Musk’s dealings with her predecessor and scrutinise his plans to build new rocket launch complexes and vast new AI data centres.

James Talarico also comfortably beat Ken Paxton to give Democrats their first Senate win in the state in more than three decades.

“It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money,” Musk said. “If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less.”

Palantir chief executive Alex Karp – a long-time Democratic donor who soured on the party due to its stance on immigration and “wokeness” – is among other tech executives who have started dusting off their progressive credentials.

“I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet,” Karp said in a recent interview with Politico. “I absolutely believe Palantir – all of our products are essentially progressive.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026