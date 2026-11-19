Rhasidat Adeleke has decided to leave her training group in Texas and base herself at the University of California in Los Angeles.

The Dublin sprinter had been based at the University of Texas in Austin since the start of 2021, training under coach Edrick Floréal, but had hinted at a possible move after this summer, following a mixed season of results.

She will now base herself in LA, ahead of the 2028 Olympics also being staged in LA, working with UCLA head coach Joanna Hayes.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Adeleke announced her move, the 23-year-old clearly excited by the fresh possibilities.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to leave my training group in Austin, Texas and move to Los Angeles, California to train under coach Hayes at UCLA.

“My time in Texas has been truly transformative. I’m immensely grateful to coach Flo and the University of Texas for the opportunity to live out my dreams.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support I received throughout three rewarding collegiate years and the beginning of my professional career.

“To achieve the level of success I aspired to, my team and I believe this is the right next step for me and my development as an athlete. Forever grateful and for love, and excited for what’s next.”

Adeleke did enjoy considerable success during her time in Texas, winning the NCAA 400m title in 2023, before her surrendering her final year of college eligibility while competing professionally for Nike.

After her fourth-place finish in the 400m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and also finishing fourth as part of the Irish 4x400m relay, Adeleke endured some repeated injury setbacks in 2025 and in the first half of the 2026 season, before bouncing back with a silver medal in the 200m at the European Championships in Birmingham in August.

Her Irish 400m record of 49.07, set when winning silver at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, will be among her big targets for 2027, plus the World Athletics Championships in Beijing next September.