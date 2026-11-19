Rents were increased for Dublin City Council tenants last April in the first major change to its rent system in 30 years. As a result, higher earners pay more, but tenants of all incomes have seen some increase. Photograph: iStock

Dublin City Council has committed to reviewing its new social housing rents scheme, with pressure mounting on the local authority to scrap “rent hikes” in its 2027 budget.

Rents were increased for city council tenants last April in the first major change to its rent system in 30 years. As a result, higher earners pay more, but tenants of all incomes have seen some increase.

Average weekly rents now stand at €108, a rise of €22, the council said. Rents for half of all tenancies increased by €14 or less a week.

A small number of tenants, some 2 per cent, have seen rises of more than 50 per cent. These are households with average net incomes of €1,450 per week and with more than two earners. “In this cohort the average weekly rent charge is now €189.30, and average increase has been €71.70 per week,” the council said.

The council operates a “differential” rent system, with rents based on the net incomes of tenants.

Richard Whelan, senior executive officer in the council’s housing division, on Thursday said there was a “disparity” under the old rent scheme, where “the more you earned – effectively the more earners within the household – the less of a proportion of income you paid in rent”.

The additional money accrued through the new scheme would amount to €22.5 million this year, Whelan told the council’s finance committee, and this would be used to fund housing maintenance.

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The new system was “still in its early days”, he said, but the council was “committed to reviewing it next year”.

Sinn Féin has put forward a motion for Monday’s budget meeting calling for the rent increases to be reversed and for business rates to be increased to make up the shortfall.

The proposal would “reverse the rent hikes for council tenants, increase street cleansing and the building of playgrounds across Dublin city,” Cllr Daithí Doolan said.

Councillors do not have the power to set rents, but can refuse to pass the annual budget if they do not agree with it. However, in doing so they risk being removed from office by the Minister for Local Government.

There were heated exchanges at South Dublin County Council’s annual budget meeting on Thursday over similar rent increases. The council revised its differential scheme in July, raising the base income charge from 10 per cent to up to 12.5 per cent of net household income.

The changes have been the subject of controversy, with People Before Profit (PBP) councillor Jess Spear taking a High Court case against the council to block them.

The case is ongoing and the council has allocated up to €300,000 in the budget to defend judicial review proceedings and fund debt management of rent accounts.

[ ‘No way, we won’t pay’: Dublin City Council tenants rally to oppose rent increasesOpens in new window ]

PBP councillor Kay Keane said that at an emergency meeting in June, a motion was passed by 15 votes to one to engage with tenants and tenants’ organisations before implementing the rent increase.

She said the majority of councillors, including those from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, “didn’t show up” for the meeting. She claimed it “was a blatant attempt to scupper a democratic vote in this chamber”.

Louise Dunne of Sinn Féin said a rent of €1,342 per month for two adults and two children is “more than a mortgage”.

Independent Madeleine Johansson said there had not been proper consultation with tenants or tenants’ organisations, claiming there was no “actual discussion” at the council’s housing committee.

Committee chair and Independent councillor Alan Edge reacted angrily to this claim.

“There was a significant discussion about this matter ... there was plenty of discussion, particularly around rents.”

Fine Gael councillor Brian Lawlor accused Sinn Féin councillors of “grandstanding”, arguing that they voted for the budget last year, and that the fact the rent increases came into effect on July 1st meant they voted in favour of that too.