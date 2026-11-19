European leaders and other allies gather around Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

The timing of the gathering of European leaders and other allies around Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin on Thursday was no coincidence.

The “coalition of the willing” group wanted to portray a united front standing square behind Kyiv, hours after US president Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin sat down together in Shenzhen.

Europeans and the Ukrainians had been on edge about the three-way meeting on the other side of the world. Russia certainly gained the most from Putin being symbolically elevated on to the same footing as the leaders of the United States and China.

Zelenskiy’s mind won’t have been put at ease watching the clip of Trump walking in to greet Putin.

“He’s my friend,” Trump said, before warmly embracing the Russian leader.

“God, protect us from such friends,” Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk tweeted afterwards.

Ukraine’s greatest fear is that Trump will be coaxed into adopting Putin’s view of the conflict. That narrative places the blame for the war – which Russia started – on eastward Nato expansion, and Ukraine’s shift closer to Europe, rather than Putin’s ambitions to reestablish a greater Russian sphere of influence.

In Moscow’s reading of the war, the block to a peace deal is Ukraine’s refusal to give up the remainder of the Donbas region.

The frontline along that heavily fortified eastern stretch of Ukraine has become a meat grinder, into which Russia has poured huge numbers of troops and is sustaining heavy casualties for small, slow gains.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and British prime minister Andy Burnham share a joke during the summit of the so-called "coalition of the willing" in Berlin. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/AFP via Getty Images

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Zelenskiy has been reminding anyone who will listen that Putin won’t necessarily stop after taking Donbas.

Moscow doesn’t have much incentive to strike a truce right now. Putin probably reckons he can outlast European governments’ resolve to keep Ukraine’s defences funded.

Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who joined the meeting in Berlin, will continue to talk up a peace deal.

There had been an agreement in Dublin that the next round of talks would involve the Ukrainians, the Russians, and for the first time, the Europeans. It remains to be seen if that actually comes to pass.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German chancellor Friedrich Merz gather for a photo in Berlin. Photograph: Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images

German chancellor Friedrich Merz was in and out of the chancellery building all afternoon, welcoming arriving heads of government, ministers, or ambassadors from the nearly 40 countries that make up the pro-Ukraine coalition.

The coalition of the willing has become an important format to tease out the ways European powers would help guarantee Ukraine’s security after a ceasefire. That will likely involve putting peacekeepers and other troops on the ground to deter Russia from breaking the truce.

US president Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen. Video: Denis Staunton / Zara Morgan

The meeting on Thursday was a good chance to take stock of plans to help Ukraine make up a significant budget shortfall. The EU has proposed a €45 billion loan borrowed against the bloc’s common budget. That will go a long way. There is an expectation the UK, Norway, Canada and other allies will dig into their pockets as well.

All the major European leaders made the trip to Berlin. It was an important display of solidarity to show Putin, Trump and anyone else watching from Shenzhen that Zelenskiy has plenty of friends too.

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