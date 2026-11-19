A lawyer has been barred from representing litigants before the European Court of Human Rights for two years over her use of artificial intelligence (AI) in submissions, including referring to nonexistent cases.

A media release on Thursday stated that the court’s president, Mattias Guyomar, had approved a reasoned proposal from a chamber of the court for the lawyer’s exclusion.

The findings included that observations submitted by the Romanian lawyer contained “numerous errors” in relation to the court’s case law.

These included reference to nonexistent (“hallucinated”) cases; citation of fictitious paragraphs in genuine judgments of the court; and the citation of existing case law that was irrelevant to the arguments being advanced or that plainly contradicted the submissions they were intended to support.

The lawyer acknowledged she had used AI tools to draft the observations and described the mistakes as “inaccuracies” and citation errors, the court said.

The chamber found her submissions contained “a pattern of numerous, repeated substantive errors rather than isolated citation mistakes” and concluded her conduct fell short of the professional and ethical duties imposed by the court, duties also found in domestic law.

The chamber had invited comments from the lawyer, the Romanian government and the Romanian National Bar Association on the matter and took those into account when making its decision.

It noted that under the Legal Profession Act, rules governing the legal profession and the court’s case law, lawyers had a duty to act as “reasonably competent” professionals and to display before the court a high level of professional prudence.

This duty meant the lawyer should have independently and carefully checked all the case-law references and arguments generated by the AI tools against authoritative sources, such as the court’s case-law database, before submitting them, the chamber said.

It considered the lawyer’s admission that she had not sufficiently checked all the case law cited by her was an “understatement”.

It considered no checks were carried out in respect of certain case-law references, noting many of the errors were repetitive and would have been easily detectable from a “cursory” check of the database.

The lawyer’s conduct, it concluded, had caused prejudice to the administration of justice. The errors meant the court had to spend considerable time verifying the observations, to initiate proceedings under the rules and to correspond extensively with other stakeholders.

This work, the chamber considered, was incompatible with its real functions under the European Convention on Human Rights.

It considered the conduct met the “exceptional circumstances” threshold in the rules for an advocate or other persons to be excluded from representing or assisting a party before the court.

Its decision does not prejudice the possibility of the lawyer having her rights of representation restored. She was one of two representatives for the applicant in the particular case and her exclusion does not affect the second representative.