Ciarán Murphy has written about tonight’s draw:

“This draw is really only an amuse-bouche. It’s always good to know which two of the big three out west are playing each other in the opening weeks of the Connacht championship, and Ulster usually throws up an easy side of the draw, and an emphatically not-easy side.”

[ It’s hard to drum up enthusiasm for provincial draws as GAA takes low-key approachOpens in new window ]

All is clarified in the draw by Gordon Manning in this handy explainer:

[ GAA provincial football draws explainer: When is it on and how does it work?Opens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the GAA provincial championship draws, which will take place at 8pm, live on the GAA’s official YouTube channel.

The draws will be broadcast from the GAA+ studio in Croke Park, with the show to include players from this season’s four provincial winners and a panel of experts for instant reaction.

In Leinster, the four semi-finalists from this year’s Leinster SFC – Westmeath, Dublin, Kildare and Louth – will go straight to the quarter-final stages of the 2027 competition.

In Ulster, two of Monaghan, Fermanagh, Down, Antrim, Cavan will be drawn to contest a preliminary round fixture.

In Munster, Kerry (finished second in the Division One table) and Cork (promoted from Division Two as joint table-toppers) are the seeded teams in the draw.

In Connacht, two of the three Connacht quarter-final pairings are already predetermined with Sligo travelling to the US to face New York while Leitrim will make the trip across the Irish Sea to face London in Ruislip.