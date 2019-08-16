PSG insist no progress made with Neymar transfer

‘Fracture to the fifth metatarsal has healed. Neymar’s injury is completely fixed’

Brazilian star Neymar wants to return to Catalan club Barcelona. Photograph: Getty Images

Brazilian star Neymar wants to return to Catalan club Barcelona. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Barcelona’s pursuit of Neymar is at a standstill, according to Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazil forward’s widely expected summer return to La Liga has not yet materialised, and while Leonardo admitted there had been talks between sides, there has been no progress.

Neymar has attracted interest from former club Barcelona in Catalunya, who he left in 2017 to join PSG in the world’s most expensive transfer of €222 million, and also Real Madrid.

“There are negotiations with clubs, as everyone knows,” Leonardo told RMC Sport. “But nothing has advanced.”

Neymar has been recovering from a foot injury which saw him miss the end of last season.

The forward broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot but Leonardo said he is now fully healed.

“It’s simple. The medical team and the best surgeons in the world were looking after Neymar from the start of the season,” the 49-year-old said.

“The fracture to the fifth metatarsal has healed. Neymar’s injury is completely fixed.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.