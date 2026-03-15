Live GAA updates: Roscommon welcome Donegal to the Hyde in Division 1

Sunday’s fixtures:

NFL Division 1 – Roscommon v Donegal, 1.30pm; Monaghan v Galway, 3.45pm

NFL Division 2 – Offaly v Cavan, 2pm

NFL Division 3 – Clare v Wexford, 1pm; Sligo v Down, 2pm; Westmeath v Limerick, 2pm

NFL Division 4 – Waterford v Antrim, 1pm; Leitrim v Longford, 2pm; Wicklow v Tipperary, 2pm

NHL Division 1A – Waterford v Tipperary, 2pm

Hello and welcome to live coverage of week six of the National Football Leagues. It’s the penultimate week of the leagues, so the promotion and relegation races are in full flow now. In Division 1, Donegal look to continue their undefeated run and regain top spot, as they face Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park (1.30pm). The day’s other top tier action sees the two bottom sides - Galway and Monaghan - face off (3.45pm), although a win for Galway would see them leapfrog Dublin and Armagh.

There’s only one hurling fixture today, as the rescheduled Tipperary-Waterford fixture gets underway at 2pm. Stay tuned throughout the day for updates across the country.

Just two weeks out from football’s league finals, the teams at the top of Division 1 are starting to string out. A win for Donegal today would see them guarantee a spot in the final, while Kerry’s hammering of Mayo yesterday made a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland Final a likelihood.