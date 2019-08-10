Tottenham score three late goals to beat tenacious Aston Villa

Harry Kane struck twice as Champions League finalists Tottenham opened their Premier League campaign with a win by coming from behind to beat promoted Aston Villa 3-1 at home.

Villa, back in the top flight after three seasons away, stunned the home faithful in the ninth minute when John McGinn scored with their first attack. It seemed Dean Smith’s side would mark their return with a notable victory as they hung on tenaciously until the 73rd minute.

Tottenham were laboured in a disappointing first half but were relentless after the break and record signing Tanguy Ndombele finally broke Villa’s resistance when he fired home from the edge of the area. Kane struck in the 86th minute after a mistake by Jack Grealish and the England captain rubbed salt into Villa’s wounds by stroking home his second in the 90th minute. It was cruel on a disciplined Villa side as

Tottenham celebrated their first home opening fixture for eight seasons with three hard-earned points.

Elsewhere, Graham Potter made a winning start as Brighton manager as the Seagulls triumphed 3-0 at Watford.

The visitors went ahead after 28 minutes when Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure diverted a Pascal Gross cross into his own net and Florin Andone doubled the lead from close range after the hour.

Brighton summer signing Neal Maupay raced through to complete the scoring 13 minutes from time.

Sheffield United veteran Billy Sharp struck a late equaliser as the promoted Blades snatched a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on their top-flight return.

Chris Mepham bundled in the opener for the Cherries on 62 minutes after a Callum Wilson effort had been blocked.

United battled on and were rewarded when substitute Sharp poked home amid a goalmouth scramble late on, the goal being confirmed after a VAR check.

Burnley made a strong start as they overpowered Southampton 3-0 at Turf Moor thanks to a second-half Ashley Barnes double and a further effort from Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Barnes rifled in the opener after 63 minutes and then volleyed in a second from an Erik Pieters cross seven minutes later. Gudmundsson curled in a fine third 15 minutes from the end.

Wilfried Zaha appeared as a second-half substitute as Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Everton at Selhurst Park.

Palace star man Zaha was linked with the Toffees after handing in a transfer request earlier this week and he had to make do with a limited role after staying at the London club.

Glyfi Sigurdsson thought he had put Everton ahead early in the second half but Patrick Van Aanholt made a fine goalline clearance.

The Merseysiders had to hold on for the final 14 minutes after Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off for a second bookable offence.