David McGoldrick would reconsider Ireland retirement if call comes

David McGoldrick celebrates scoring an equaliser against Switzerland during a Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in September 2019. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Barnsley striker David McGoldrick has said he would “reconsider” his international retirement should Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson call on him ahead of the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in a fortnight.

The 38-year-old former Republic of Ireland international has been in fine form for his club, scoring 13 goals in the League One so far this season.

Speculation has mounted that McGoldrick may be in line for a recall ahead of the game in Prague on March 26th after it was confirmed that Evan Ferguson’s season is over after the 21-year-old underwent ankle surgery.

Despite calling time on his international career in November 2020, McGoldrick said he has “had a lot of messages” from fans about his potential return to the international squad.

“I looked at my Instagram the other day and I’ve got Ireland flags everywhere saying ‘come home unc’,” he told Sky Sports.

He said he would reconsider his international retirement, adding: “I don’t know what’s happening. I know there’s lots of injuries, and I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything.”

However, he added: “I don’t really want to go too deep in it. I’ve been watching as a fan ever since I retired from 2020 I think it was.

“I’m here (at Barnsley), I’m scoring goals. I’m just concentrating on scoring for Barnsley at the minute and what will be will be.”