Iran war: Trump threatens further Kharg Island strikes ‘just for fun’

Main Points

Kharg Island strikes raises stakes in war between the US and Iran

US president Donald Trump calls on other countries to send warships to Strait of Hormuz

Trump has said the US will strike Iran “very hard over the next week”

Iran’s foreign minister says his country will respond to any attack on Iranian energy facilities by targeting US companies in the region

Israel and Lebanon are expected ‌to hold direct talks in ​the coming days

Formula One cancels Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

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Key UAE port outside Strait of Hormuz resumes oil operations after drone strike

Oil-loading operations at a key port in the United Arab Emirates resumed on Sunday after a drone strike and fire forced a halt to exports.

A drone was intercepted Saturday and falling debris caused the fire, Fujairah’s media office said. However, operations at Fujairah, which sits outside the Strait of Hormuz, have restarted, according to sources.

Fujairah sits at the end of a pipeline allowing the UAE to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the key transit point that has been all-but-closed because of the war between the US, Israel and Iran.

Positioned between the Gulf of Oman and Hajar Mountains, Fujairah is the main export terminal for the UAE’s Murban crude, piped from Abu Dhabi’s production areas.

In addition to Adnoc’s crude-storage facility, the port has capacity for more than 70 million barrels of oil and fuels for traders needing rapid supply access, while the port also serves as a ship refueling hub.

Plumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia confirmed cancelled by FIA

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has confirmed previous reports of the cancellation of two grands prix set to take place in the Middle East next month.

The international motor racing federation, which acts as the rules bod behind Formula One (F1), said the decision came “after careful evaluations” and was made “due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region”.

“While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.”

F1’s chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the decision was made with the “safety and well being of our community and colleagues first”.

The circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, is just 32km from a US base previously struck by missiles.

Trump threatens further Kharg Island strikes ‘just for fun’

Trump said on Saturday that the US may carry out more strikes on Iran’s vital Kharg Island oil export hub “just for fun”, rejecting the prospect of a swift peace deal with Tehran.

“The terms aren’t good enough yet,” the US president told NBC News. The Iranian regime wants to make an agreement, he claimed.

After days of conflicting messaging from the White House on how much longer it will continue to wage war on Iran, Trump alleged US strikes had “totally demolished” most of Kharg Island, and told the network that its military may hit the site “a few more times just for fun”.

“We’ve totally decimated it,” he said. “Except, as you know, I didn’t do anything having to do with the energy lines, because having to rebuild that would take years.” – Guardian

Three more members of Iranian soccer team to leave Australia

Three members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who had sought ‌asylum in Australia have decided to return to Iran, Australia’s government said on Sunday.

Australia ​granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after they failed to sing ​the national anthem at a Women’s Asian Cup match.

Four of the seven ⁠members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member ‌changed ‌her ​mind last week.

“After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given ⁠repeated chances to talk ​about their options,” Australian home affairs ​minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

“While the Australian government ‌can ensure that opportunities are provided ​and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players ⁠are making these incredibly difficult ⁠decisions,” ​he added.

The Iranian Football Association (FFIRI) named the players as Mona Hamoudi, Zahra Sarbali and Zahra Meshkehkar.

“After arriving in Malaysia and joining the rest of Iran’s women’s national football team, the three players will travel to Tehran in the coming days to once again be embraced by ‌their families and homeland,” ⁠FFIRI added in a statement.

The Iranian team’s campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the US ‌and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader ​Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the ​tournament last Sunday. – Reuters

The Pentagon on Saturday identified the six US service members who died this past week when a refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq.

The service members were Maj John A Klinner (33), of Auburn, Alabama; Capt Ariana G Savino (31), of Covington, Washington; Tech Sgt Ashley B Pruitt (34), of Bardstown, Kentucky; Capt Seth R Koval (38) of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt Curtis J Angst (30), of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech Sgt Tyler H Simmons (28), of Columbus, Ohio.

US Central Command stated that the aircraft crashed after an incident involving another plane, which landed safely. The crash, which happened on Thursday in western Iraq, was not a result of hostile or friendly fire, the Central Command said.

The plane that went down was a KC-135, which is used by the Air Force to refuel a wide range of aircraft while in flight. A US official previously said the other plane involved was also a KC-135.

Three of the service members – Klinner, Savino and Pruitt – were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base. – New York Times

US citizens should ‌leave Iraq immediately, the US ​embassy in Baghdad said in ​an updated security ⁠alert on Saturday, ‌following ‌an ​overnight missile attack ⁠on ​the embassy’s ​building.

“US citizens ‌choosing to remain ​in Iraq ⁠are ⁠strongly encouraged ​to reconsider in light of the significant threat posed ‌by Iran-aligned ⁠terrorist militia groups,” the ‌embassy said – Reuters