Crime & Law

Man brought to hospital with serious head injuries after early morning assault

Gardai appeal for witnesses after preserving scene in Naas, Co Kildare

A man in his 30s was brought to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Naas, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson
A man in his 30s was brought to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Naas, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sun Mar 15 2026 - 14:261 MIN READ

A man in his 30s was brought to hospital with serious injuries in the early hours of Sunday following an assault in Naas, Co Kildare.

Gardai said a man was arrested in connection with the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

They said emergency services responded to the “serious assault” on North Main Street shortly after 2.45am. The injured party was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and the scene was preserved for a technical examination.

“An adult male aged in his 20s was arrested for public order offences and has since been released,” a statement said. “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.”

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Anyone who was in the vicinity of North Main Street between 2.20am and 3am or who may have video footage is asked to make contact.

With investigations ongoing, anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on (045) 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

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