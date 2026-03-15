Met Éireann forecasts dull St Patrick’s Day before finer weather later in week

A dull start to the week is due to give way to finer conditions. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Forecasters have pointed to a dull start to the week, including over St Patrick’s Day, although with high pressure set to brighten things from Wednesday.

According to Met Éireann, Monday looks like being “dull, damp, and misty” with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west. Temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.

“The week will start off unsettled with spells of breezy and, at times, wet weather,” it has said in its latest forecast. “However, high pressure will take hold from Wednesday, bringing more settled and mostly dry conditions.”

That may not be evident from Monday night, which looks likely to bring more of the familiar outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and winds proving stronger along the Atlantic coast.

St Patrick’s Day parades may also be on notice of unpleasant conditions – Met Éireann says the day will begin cloudy with more rain and drizzle likely to dampen proceedings.

“More persistent rain in the west will gradually move eastward through the morning and afternoon, becoming patchier as it does so, and with a clearance to bright spells and a few showers following into the west later in the afternoon.”

An otherwise milder day than the weekend means parade-goers will at least not freeze – temperatures are due to range from 10 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday, however, looks like being mostly dry with just patchy light rain or drizzle in the south of the country.

“Current indications are for it to remain settled, mostly dry, and with plenty of bright weather for the remainder of the week and the weekend.”

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