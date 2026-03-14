Max Dowman makes history as Arsenal grab late win to maintain title charge

Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Gyokeres 89, Dowman 90+7) Everton 0

Sixteen-year-old Max Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history as he sealed Arsenal’s last-gasp 2-0 victory over Everton in stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium to take them one step closer to a first title in 22 years.

The hosts dominated the beginning of the contest, but it was the Toffees who had created the better chances by the halfway point, including a woodwork-rattling attempt by Dwight McNeil.

Everton continued to make things difficult in the second half, but the introduction of Gyokeres and Dowman just after the hour proved a particularly prescient choice by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

It was Dowman’s cross which proved critical in Gyokeres finally breaking the deadlock with a minute remaining, then the teenager sent the home support and his boss into a frenzy when he added a stoppage-time cushion.

Chelsea 0 Newcastle United 1 (Gordon 18)

Chelsea’s difficult week continued as Anthony Gordon’s goal earned Newcastle a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge to deal a huge blow to their top-four ambitions.

This was a chance to climb to third for Liam Rosenior’s side, but despite dominating possession and digging out countless half-chances, never did they really look like planting their flag here in the race for the Champions League.

Instead they seemed to pick up where they left off in that competition in midweek, the sloppiness that allowed Paris St Germain to score five past them and all but eliminate them creeping in to let Newcastle score with their only real chance.

Chelsea trail Aston Villa and Manchester United by three points having played a game more, and this may yet transpire to be the weekend when the race for Europe turned against them.

They were complacent about Newcastle’s threat, as evidenced by the ease with which Tino Livramento’s pass in the 18th minute split their defence, the path left for Joe Willock to march unimpeded through the middle, and finally the nonchalance with which Gordon was able to tap home the winner.

Sunderland 0 Brighton 1 (Minteh 58)

Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal of the game as Brighton clinched a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

An end-to-end first half saw both teams have great opportunities in the opening moments, with Jack Hinshelwood superbly denied by Melker Ellborg and Lewis Dunk making a goalline stop from Chemsdine Talbi.

Chris Rigg had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half and Brighton took the lead through Minteh’s effort from a narrow angle.

The Seagulls held on to return to winning ways in the Premier League following defeat to Arsenal last week and have now reached 40 points, while Sunderland slip to a third straight loss at home.

Burnley 0 Bournemouth 0

Andoni Iraola admitted draws are hurting Bournemouth’s European hopes after they played out a goalless stalemate against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games but six of those have been draws, including their last four against West Ham, Sunderland, Brentford and now Burnley.

They have scored just one goal in that run and now face matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Iraola said: “In the Premier League, sometimes four draws is great results, depending on how we played.

“I don’t feel that is what has happened these four games. Probably the first one against West Ham was a good point but the other three I think we were better than the opposition.

“Now we have three very difficult games. We are in a good position still but it could have been much better.”