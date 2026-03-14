Celtic keep the pressure on Hearts as they beat Motherwell after late VAR drama

Scottish Premiership: Celtic 3 (Hyun-Jun 38, 79, Cvancara 72) Motherwell 1 (Just 32)

Tomas Cvancara converted another crucial penalty as a major VAR intervention helped Celtic come from behind to beat Motherwell 3-1.

The Czech striker followed up his Scottish Cup shootout winner at Ibrox with Celtic’s second goal in the 72nd minute after Emmanuel Longelo had been dismissed for a challenge on Daizen Maeda as the Japan forward headed wide from a corner.

Referee John Beaton had initially given a goal kick but a lengthy look at the VAR monitor at the behest of Kevin Clancy changed the complexion of the game.

Both sides had netted in the first half courtesy of some high pressing, Motherwell through Elijah Just.

Yang Hyun-jun quickly levelled and the winger rounded off the scoring as the 10 men took risks.

Celtic moved two points behind Hearts before the William Hill Premiership leaders face Kilmarnock in the late kick-off.

Motherwell dominated first-half possession but a second consecutive defeat saw them slip eight points behind the champions.

There was some late injury news for the Celtic fans to digest on top of the ongoing absence of Callum McGregor. Right-back Julian Araujo dropped out with a thigh injury and was replaced by Colby Donovan.

Motherwell had suffered a rare league defeat at Dundee the previous weekend but they began with their usual confidence in possession.

Tawanda Maswanhise and Longelo both threatened early on, the latter after rescuing himself with a penalty-box challenge on Benjamin Nygren after his poor touch set up the Swede.

Celtic also had chances for the opener. Sebastian Tounekti curled wide on the break, Benjamin Arthur headed over and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could not have come any closer with a 25-yard drive that hit off the post and spun along the goal line.

Motherwell had a spell of pressure before taking the lead in the 32nd minute. Elliot Watt dispossessed Reo Hatate as the Japanese midfielder collected Viljami Sinisalo’s pass on the edge of the box and tried to turn. Callum Slattery helped it on to Just who drove home from 15 yards.

Celtic also capitalised on slack play in a dangerous position to level six minutes later. Tom Sparrow under-hit a pass to Stephen O’Donnell near his goal, Nygren cut the ball back and Yang pounced to score.

Motherwell responded well and Slattery was twice off target before the interval after linking with Ibrahim Said.

The entertainment continued at the start of the second half with some end-to-end football. Nygren was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Paul McGinn and then the post within the space of 90 seconds – either side of Said forcing a stop from Sinisalo on the counter-attack.

Maswanhise shot wide on the break but Celtic got in front when Cvancara netted down the middle of the goal and Calum Ward soon made a point-blank save from Maeda.

The visitors went three against three at the back and they were caught out by Sinisalo’s long ball as Yang raced in behind and fired home in the 79th minute.