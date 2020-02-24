Champions Dundalk march on as Cork City remain goalless

Dundalk 3 Cork City 0

Dundalk FC put initial frustrations behind them to make it three wins from three against Cork City at Oriel Park on Monday night.

After dominating right from the off, Michael Duffy volleyed Vinny Perth’s side in front on 16 minutes from Sean Gannon’s cross

Despite having a number of chances to add to their lead after that - including a Daniel Cleary header that was sent over the bar from point blank range just before the break - the champions lost their way somewhat after that, with complacency setting in and unforced errors leading to frustrations growing among the home support.

They surfaced majorly on 55 minutes when Daniel Cleary played the ball back to his goalkeeper Gary Rogers from halfway, resulting in boos for the defender, who remonstrated with a number of supporters nearby.

The frustration was lifted on 63 minutes, however, when the Louth men were awarded a penalty after Daniel Kelly was upended by Ronan Hurley. Pat Hoban then stepped up to rifle the penalty high to the net past Liam Bossin to make it 2-0.

Jordan Flores then ensured victory three minutes later with a stunning strike to the top left hand corner, ensuring both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers go into Friday’s crunch clash at Tallaght Stadium with three wins each from their opening three games.

For Cork, it’s three losses from as many games with 10 goals now conceded and none scored.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Hoare, Leahy; Shields, Flores (Sloggett 68); D Kelly, Smith (Patching 71), Duffy (Lotefa 87); Hoban. Subs not used: McCarey, Gartland, Boyle, Massey.

Cork City: Bossin; Stabana, Olowu, Redmond, Hurley; Ochieng, Morrissey (Holland 84), Byrne; O’Connor (Galvin 71), McGlade, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Murphy 87). Subs not used: McNulty, Fleming, Slevin, Galvin, Dillon.

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan).

Bohemians 2 Sligo Rovers 0

A 90th minute strike saw Kris Twardek score against his former club as Bohemians made it two wins from two.

A worrying third successive defeat leaves Sligo pointless and yet to score with only Cork City below them at the foot of the table.

A defensive error brought a tame game to life as Bohemians clinically punished their visitors to take a ninth-minute lead.

Danny Mandroiu opened the scoring for Bohemians against Sligo. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sligo captain Kyle McFadden completely missed as he tried to head Michael Barker’s ball down the line to safety.

Bohemians striker Glen McAuley galloped away and crossed. His ball came back off fullback Niall Morahan to the inrushing Danny Mandroiu who calmly found the bottom corner of the net.

Enjoying his 20th birthday, McAuley continued to cause Sligo problems, shooting wide before then forcing Ed McGinty into a good save with his feet.

McGinty was off his line quickly once more just past the half hour to smother the ball at the feet of Barker from Mandroiu’s audacious flick.

Sligo finally gave their fans some cheer minutes later when Ronan Coughlan’s flicked header from new signing Alex Cooper’s cross flew just over.

Early in the second half, Stephen McGuinness had to parry away a drive from David Cawley to keep Bohemians in front.

But desperate Sligo defending then prevented Bohemians extending their lead on 57 minutes.

McGinty initially deflected a shot from Mandroiu across his goal. McAuley’s follow-up was mishit into the ground and deflected over by McFadden.

McAuley was in on goal again seven minutes later from substitute Ross Tierney’s pass. McGinty made himself big on the angle as the shot hit the post.

Sligo rallied late on with efforts from Garry Buckley, substitute Mark Byrne and Coughlan all failing to bring an equaliser.

After McFadden cleared off the line from substitute Danny Grant, Bohemians struck right on 90 minutes.

Luke Wade-Slater’s cross picked out winger Twardek just inside the box to tee up a low drive that arrowed past McGinty into the bottom corner.

Bohemians: McGuinness; Barker, Casey, Kelly, Kirk; Buckley (Tierney, 60), Levingston; Twardek (Devoy, 90+3), Mandroiu, Wade-Slater; McAuley (Grant, 71).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Morahan, McFadden, Penninkangas, Cooper; Seymore, Cawley; Devers (Murray, 72), Buckley, Noone (Byrne, 86); Coughlan.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).