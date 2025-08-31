Boos ring out at Ibrox after Rangers and Celtic grind out draw

Scottish Premiership: Rangers 0 Celtic 0

Perhaps it was inevitable that a game which would supposedly endorse firm opinion about either Rangers or Celtic would end in stalemate. A grim, miserable stalemate at that. It seemed incredible to think that both of these teams had Champions League ambitions a matter of weeks ago.

Rangers will be the happier with their point, notwithstanding the problems associated with four draws to start their Scottish Premiership campaign. Russell Martin has been under such pressure, as only intensified by the 6-0 drubbing against Club Brugge, that he will cling to any form of salvation. Rangers offered more threat here against a Celtic team who were woefully punchless.

Rangers screamed for an early penalty after Bojan Miovski tumbled after edging in front of Liam Scales. This and a disallowed John Souttar header – the Rangers defender was offside – were the only talking points of a tense first half.

Matters barely improved thereafter. Brendan Rodgers has been frustrated by Celtic’s lack of late transfer window activity. What played out here will barely have improved the manager’s mood.

Celtic failed to really trouble Jack Butland at all, a strange scenario given Rangers’ well documented defensive failings. Booing from the Ibrox stands at full-time demonstrated Martin still has significant work to do to win over hearts and minds.

Full report to follow