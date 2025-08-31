Man in serious condition in hospital following Dublin city centre attack

Garda preserve scenes on Westmoreland Street and O'Connell Street following a serious assault on Sunday morning. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin city centre early on Sunday.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked at about 6.30am on Westmoreland Street in Dublin 2.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident and the victim was brought to St James’s Hospital.

He remains there in a serious condition.

Several areas of Westmoreland Street and O’Connell Street across the river were cordoned off by investigators for technical examination but have now reopened.

The Garda said investigations are continuing.