Athlone Town drawn against Glasgow City in Europa Cup qualifiers

Athlone Town players, staff and supporters after the victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa Women's Champions League second qualifying round third-place match at Sportpark Schreurserve in Enschede, Netherlands. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho

Athlone Town have been drawn against Glasgow City in the first qualifying round for the Europa Cup, the two-leg tie taking place on September 10th/11th and 17th/18th. The Irish champions earned their place in the competition by beating Red Star Belgrade on Saturday, a result that gave them a third-place finish in their Champions League second qualifying round group.

Twenty-two clubs will take part in the first qualifying round of the inaugural competition, with the 11 winners going through to the second round which will feature 32 clubs. The winners of those ties will qualify for the knock-out phase of the tournament.

Glasgow City have two Republic of Ireland players in their squad, former Shelbourne and Birmingham City forward Emily Whelan and Donegal native Erin McLaughlin, who joined the club from Portsmouth earlier this summer.