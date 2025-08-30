Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne fixture details released for Conference League matches

The fixture details for the Irish teams in the Conference League have been released for the group stages.

Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers will play six games over three months with eight out of 36 teams progressing straight to the last 16, and 16 teams advancing to the knockout phase playoffs.

The two Irish clubs have several enticing ties, most notably for Shelbourne is the visit of Crystal Palace to Dublin on December 11th, their penultimate game of the group stage. Before that, they visit the Netherlands to Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar on November 27th.

Rovers begin their account away to Sparta Prague on October 2nd, and play AEK Athens away on November 6th. They welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Dublin on November 27th.

It is expected both Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers will play their games at Tallaght Stadium as under Uefa rules, they don’t allow for one-off games at a separate stadium.

Shamrock Rovers fixtures:

October 2nd v Sparta Prague (a), 8pm

October 23rd v Celje (h), 8pm

November 6th v AEK Athens (a), 5.45pm

November 27th v Shakhtar Donetsk (h), 8pm

December 11th v Breidablik (a), 5.45pm

December 18th v Hamrun Spartans (h), 8pm

Shelbourne fixtures:

October 2nd v BK Hacken (h), 8pm

October 23rd v KF Shkendija (a), 5.45pm

November 6th v FC Drita (h), 8pm

November 27th v AZ Alkmaar (a), 5.45pm

December 11th v Crystal Palace (h), 8pm

December 18th v NK Celje (a), 8pm