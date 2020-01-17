Johann van Graan makes two changes for Munster’s last stand

Champions Cup Pool Four: Munster v Ospreys, Sunday January 19th, Thomond Park (kick-off 1pm, BT Sports)

Johann Van Graan has made two changes to his Munster side for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with the Ospreys in Limerick.

The province could be out of Europe by the time to two sides kick-off at Thomond Park, depending on Saturday’s results.

Calvin Nash makes his competition debut on the wing, with Mike Haley and Andrew Conway completing the back three. Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell resume in midfield with Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan in the halfbacks.

Dave Kilcoyne makes his 50th Champions Cup appearance at prop with Nialll Scannell and Stephen Archer at hooker and tighthead.

Fineen Wycherley comes in at lock alongside Billy Holland, while Peter O’Mahony captains the side from a backrow which also contains Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, George North, Scott Williams, Luke Morgan; Luke Price, Shaun Venter; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma’afu Fia , Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Baker. Replacements: Sam Parry, Darryl Marfo, Gheorghe Gajion, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Cai Evans.