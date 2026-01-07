Davit Niniashvili: La Rochelle’s ebullient Georgian fullback is a big threat for Leinster

Davit Niniashvili plays with a swagger, fuelled by innate confidence in his talent. He doesn’t try to sidestep the plaudits but nor is he in thrall to the words of other people. In some respects, it mimics his attitude and approach to rugby.

The 23-year-old Georgian international fullback summed up his rugby philosophy thus: “I don’t have pressure when I play the games. I never listen to what the opponents say. I play to bring good things, and I play for the pleasure.”

Leinster supporters will get the opportunity for a first-hand look if, as expected, Niniashvili is part of Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle team for the Champions Cup pool match between the perennial rivals at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

Any conversation about Georgian rugby tends to extol the virtues of their forward folk, whose strength, power and technical ability in the set piece ensure that they are much sought after the length and breadth of the European Leagues, particularly France.

Niniashvili wants to change that perception. “I want to progress Georgian rugby and show the world that Georgian backs can play and they don’t just have forwards.” Ireland travelled to Tbilisi during the summer under Paul O’Connell and minus their Lions players and coaches beat Georgia 34-5 in monsoon-like conditions.

One player dominated the pre-game chat from an Irish perspective. Jamie Osborne ventured: “Davit Niniashvili, he’s a proper good attacking threat, isn’t he? You definitely don’t want to kick loosely to him. He’s got great feet, great pace, and he’s been tearing it up in the Top 14.”

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey tackles Davit Niniashvili of Georgia. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland captain Craig Casey enthused: “I think their 15, Davit Niniashvili is a high-class player, to be fair. He’s shown it in the Top 14 and he’s shown it in Europe.” Defence coach Denis Leamy put it succinctly. “Their big threat is Davit Niniashvili. He’s obviously an excellent player.”

He escaped Irish clutches just once, to no avail, in the 80 minutes. Perhaps it was that frustration that he took into the post-match press conference, where he got into a verbal spat with a local journalist that went from acerbic to sulphuric, much to the bemusement of the then Georgia head coach Richard Cockerill, who sat alongside his fullback on the dais.

Niniashvili can be a feisty presence on the pitch too, not short of a word or a gesture, but crucially possesses the talent to offset any temperamental quirks. That assertive nature can perhaps be traced back to his rugby journey that took him from Georgia to French Top 14 club Lyon as a teenager.

He made his senior debut for Georgia at 18 years old before accepting an Espoir (academy) contract at the French club, leaving friends and family behind. That takes a fair amount of self-possession to embrace a new culture and language.

Davit Niniashvili when playing for Lyon. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The offer came on foot of how he played for the national team in South Africa in the summer of 2021. Former Scotland, South Africa and Fiji assistant coach Richie Gray, who coached Niniashvili at Lyon, recalled the impact the young players made from the get-go.

“We went on our preseason camp and literally three days in we were saying, ‘this guy is going to be nowhere near the academy because he’s such quality.’ He’s a truly phenomenal talent.” Gray explained that they had to knock some edges off and curb his inclination to overplay as if playing an underage match.

Gray continued: “But for a 19-year-old to play pretty much a full season in the Top 14 in his first year was just incredible. And he wasn’t just making up the numbers; he was our key player pretty much week-in, week-out. He’s quite a rangy kind of player, incredibly strong and deceptively quick.”

Niniashvili spent four years (2021-2025) at Lyon before agreeing to join La Rochelle last summer, a significant coup for Ronan O’Gara’s team. The Georgian has played 12 matches in the French Top 14 this season, scoring six tries, including two in his last two games, in a defeat to Toulouse and the victory over Toulon on Sunday.

Davit Niniashvili in the Challenge Cup final. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

His versatility is underlined by the fact that he’s played left wing (five times), fullback (four) and right wing (twice), only once not starting a game during that run of matches. Niniashvili makes no secret about his ambition stating in an interview earlier this season that “it is a good choice for me to move to La Rochelle, a team that wants to win the Champions Cup and the Top 14.”

He enjoys O’Gara’s frank manner. “I like coaches who are direct. I think that on the field and outside the field he [O’Gara] is a good man and a good guy.”

Niniashvili watched a lot of rugby in his youth and one of the players that caught his eye is current team-mate, the South African Dillyn Leyds, because he played the game without fear.

The Georgian had previously played with La Rochelle halfbacks scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec and Antoine Hastoy with the Barbarians. On Saturday, Leinster will try to curb his natural ebullience and ultimately his influence, reducing time and space. The consequences of not doing so would be punitive.