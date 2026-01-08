Video shows shooting of Renee Nicole Good by Ice agent in Minnesota

State and local officials demanded an end to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota after a federal officer shot and killed a woman (37) in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Renee Nicole Good (37), a US citizen and mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota.

Ilhan Omar, the Democratic Minnesota congresswoman, said the victim was “a legal observer” of action by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), which had sent a surge of agents into the city in recent days tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

President Donald Trump said Ice agents had acted in self-defence on social media, but state and local officials described federal accounts of the shooting with terms like “propaganda” and “garbage”.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, said in a statement that an agent had opened fire after a woman “weaponized her vehicle” in an attempt to kill federal officers, while the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, described the incident as “an act of domestic terrorism”.

Mayor Jacob Frey called that account “bulls**t,” describing the shooting instead as “an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed”. Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota posted on social media: “Don’t believe this propaganda machine.”

A witness to the shooting, Emily Heller, told local media that the victim was shot in the face multiple times. Ms Heller said she saw a car blocking traffic that appeared to be part of a protest against the Ice operation, and heard an agent telling the driver, a woman, to “get out of here”.

“She was trying to turn around, and the Ice agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in – like his midriff was on her bumper – and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” Ms Heller told MPR News, a Minneapolis public radio station.

In social media accounts, Ms Good described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom”.

Speaking to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Ms Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, said her daughter had been living in the Twin Cities with her partner. She said that her daughter was “not part of anything like that at all”, referring to protesters who have challenged Ice’s presence in Minnesota.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known ... She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Ms Good’s ex-husband, who asked not to be named out of concern for the safety of their children, said Ms Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school on Wednesday and was driving home with her partner when they encountered a group of Ice agents on a snowy street in Minneapolis.

A video posted online by the Minnesota Reformer and another video obtained by the Guardian appeared to capture the moment of the shooting as a dark red SUV drove away from agents moving toward it, although the front of the vehicle is obscured.

The fatal shooting by a federal officer on Wednesday took place less than a mile from where George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, prompting mass protests.

In a post on X, the homeland security department (DHS) said the person was a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted “to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them”.

The department claimed several Ice officers were hurt, but said that they were expected to make “full recoveries”.

“An Ice officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” the DHS post said.

A poster showing a photograph of Renee Nicole Good hangs on a lamppost at the site where she was shot and killed by an Ice agent while she was in her vehicle in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

The videos appeared to contradict that statement, showing the SUV clearly backing up away from Ice officers as they approach. One Ice officer can be seen partially in front of the car as it moves forward and then away from the officers. That same Ice officer is seen firing his gun as the car appears to drive by him. Three gunshots can be heard ringing out.

There is no visible sign in the videos of Ice officers being injured. The agent who appeared to have fired the fatal shots is seen returning to a silver SUV that was driven away from the scene shortly after – through a red traffic light.

In a press conference, Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, emphasised that the priority of local law enforcement was to get the victim to the hospital, and then to remove Ice from the scene because they were “making a difficult situation more problematic”.

He also noted that the video footage does not appear to show that a vehicle was being weaponised against the Ice officer.

Mr Frey even issued an emphatic statement to Ice directly: “I do have a message for our community for our city and I do have a message for Ice. To Ice, get the f**k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you are doing exactly the opposite.

“People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorised, and now, somebody is dead.”

The mayor also said that Department of Homeland Security was “trying to spin this as an action of self-defence. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bulls**t.”

The Minneapolis chief of police, Brian O’Hara, said: “This woman was in her car and it appears then blocking the street because of the presence of federal law enforcement, which is obviously something that has been happening not just in Minneapolis but around the country.”

The woman was no longer in the car when he arrived on the scene, Mr O’Hara said, adding that “a spouse” had since arrived at the hospital. The police chief said the FBI would conduct a joint investigation with the Minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension.

Mr Walz, the Democratic governor who announced this week he would not run for a third term, posted on X that he had “seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice”.

Mr Walz later said he had activated the state’s emergency operations centre and “issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota national guard”.

“We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump administration’s dangerous, sensationalised operations are a threat to our public safety, that someone was going to get hurt,” Mr Walz said.

To Minnesotans, Mr Walz said: “I feel your anger, I’m angry.” He urged residents who plan on protesting to “please do so peacefully”.

The governor also said the state did not “need any further help from the federal government”, adding: “To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough.”

Mourners light candles at a makeshift memorial for Renee Nicole Good, near the site where she was shot in Minneapolis. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Ms Omar also rejected claims made by DHS on X in a Wednesday afternoon post: “You’re lying. There was no attempt to run the officer over and no Ice agents appear to be hurt. Get out of our city.”

In a statement on Truth Social, Mr Trump defended the Ice officers, saying he had watched a video clip of the incident and called it a “horrible thing to watch”.

Mr Trump called one of the witnesses a “professional agitator” and described the woman driving the car as “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” and said she “violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the Ice Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence”.

“Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” Mr Trump said. “The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and Ice Agents on a daily basis.”

Protesters gathered close to the scene in the south of the city shortly after the shooting, with law enforcement officers firing chemical irritants in an attempt to disperse them.

In video footage, bystanders can been seen and heard blowing whistles and taunting the agents, telling them to go home.

Jon Collins, a reporter for MPR News, posted to Bluesky that protesters stopped Ice agents after the shooting and were pepper-sprayed.

“Ice tear-gassed a lot of people as they drove down the alley. People were stuck in the alley and hit hard. Some people are still getting medical treatment,” he wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday it had launched an extraordinary immigration enforcement operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St Paul area for a crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents. – Guardian, New York Times