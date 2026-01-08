Ireland will vote against the Mercosur trade deal, Taoiseach and Tánaiste confirm

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that Ireland will vote no, while on an official visit to China. Photograph: Getty Images

The Government will vote against the Mercosur trade deal, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have confirmed.

A vote on a contentious trade deal between the European Union and a group of South American countries is expected on Friday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed while on an official visit to China that Ireland will vote no to the deal.

Tánaiste Simon Harris also said in a statement that the Government’s position “still stands”.

“The Government’s position on Mercosur has always been clear: we did not support the deal in the form in which it was presented,” he said.

Explainer What is the Mercosur trade deal? The largest trade deal ever negotiated by the EU , the agreement between the bloc and four South American countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) would see import duties phased out on 91 per cent of EU goods. In return, the Mercosur countries would be able to sell their goods into the EU with fewer restrictions. Who is for and against it? Fans of the deal say it will boost trade and offer access to new markets in light of Donald Trump’s punishing tariff regime. But in Ireland, farmers are deeply concerned by the prospect of increased beef exports coming into the EU. French and Polish farmers are also concerned. Ireland’s opposition to the deal was codified in last year’s Programme for Government, which committed the coalition to “work with like-minded EU countries… in opposing the current Mercosur trade deal.”

He said that he, the Taoiseach, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee have been engaging closely with “like-minded countries that share our concerns” and have been “working constructively to secure additional safeguards that would address the very real concerns of our citizens”.

“We must be able to hold a firm position while also doing the hard work of negotiation,” he said. “Experienced governments do not deal in absolutes; they deal in outcomes.

“Unfortunately, the outcome in this negotiation is that although the EU has agreed to a number of additional measures, they are not sufficient to satisfy our citizens.

“So our position stands. We will vote against the agreement.”

There are growing expectations that the deal will be approved on Friday with support from the Italian government. With Rome voting in favour, a blocking minority of European states – which must consist of at least four member states and 35 per cent of the EU population – cannot be assembled.

If that were to come to pass, an Irish vote against the deal would be symbolic, and risk burning political capital in Brussels.

Independent Minister of State for Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae has said he wants the Government to oppose the pact, even if a so-called “blocking minority” of member states cannot be assembled to stop the approval.

Mr Healy-Rae’s comments came after remarks from the Taoiseach on Wednesday which were seen as leaving the door open to an Irish vote in favour. Mr Martin said he still has concerns over the deal but “a lot of progress has been made”.

More to follow.