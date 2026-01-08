Bodies of school-aged child and man found at two houses in Dublin

Gardaí said the coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí have sealed off two properties in West Dublin after the bodies of a man and a young child were discovered on Thursday.

The remains were found at different locations but the deaths are linked.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths. They believe the man, aged in is 40s, murdered the child and then took his own life. The boy is believed to be of national school age.

It is understood the dead man and deceased child were known to each other and that the remains of the man were discovered first, effectively raising the alarm.

Two houses have now been sealed off in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, and Clondalkin, Dublin 22. They are undergoing examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. Post mortems on the remains of the deceased are also being arranged.

The man in his 40s were discovered at the house in Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, at about 8.30am. Gardaí immediately became concerned for the welfare of the child, resulting in a search of a house in Clondalkin where his remains were found.

Though the investigation is at an early stage, gardaí believe the man had earlier been at the house in Clondalkin where the boy was found dead.

In a statement, Garda headquarters said members of the force were alerted to the discovery of the man’s remains in Ballyfermot at about 8.30am, resulting in the decision to go to the second property where the boy was found dead.

“The coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” the Garda said. “The body of the male adult has been removed from the scene to the city morgue. The body of the male child remains at the scene.

“Postmortem examinations will be arranged in due course. The results of these examinations will assist Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation. The investigation is being carried out under a Senior Investigating Officer.”

It is understood investigating gardaí spent Thursday morning trying to trace relatives of the man and the child to inform them of their deaths.