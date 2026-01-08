Craig Casey: Outlook is sunny in south of France for Munster’s energy-giver

Craig Casey can be accused of many things but not about being a fake version of himself. Recently back from Dubai after a winter break, the Munster and Ireland scrumhalf sets a tone on the pitch that is rarely short of 100 per cent.

Bossing players and ever active, his chest-out, zipping pass and hustling style of play has been an eye-catching energy-giver to Munster since his debut in 2019.

He is also a researcher, a player who feeds off what he sees in the best of the rest of players who play at nine, constantly sourcing new material to motivate and add to his game.

Routinely before matches, Casey watches videos of other scrumhalves that he admires, picking over points of difference and borrowing aspects of play depending on what kind of game he is trying to develop or what team he will face that week.

“I still have my highlight reel either the morning of the game or the night before – probably night before with an early kick-off this week – and build my belief in how good I can be,” he says in advance of Munster’s round three Champions Cup game against Toulon on Sunday.

“It’s important to realise that I’m not a player like [Alex] Mitchell or [Antoine] Dupont. They’re very high-focused on their running game, whereas I’m more getting to rucks, getting out of rucks quick, passing game, world class basics is what I base myself around.

“But it’s also important to take notes from those players and see where I can develop my running game and how I can develop certain aspects of that, but also not losing sight of where I am as a player.”

Casey has fearlessly bought into the modern theme of playing more than one position. It’s especially important when teams go to 6-2 splits on the bench, where the two replacement backs must have a utility usefulness.

Munster's Craig Casey in the URC match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park on December 27th. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

He covered at 10 in Munster’s games this season against Leinster and Bath, pointing out that French nines over the years have also effectively played at outhalf in playmaking roles.

He has “repped” at 10 in Munster training sessions, and if push came to shove and calamity befell Jack Crowley, it would not overly faze the 26-year-old to step across the backline one position. He has already kicked goals for Munster against Treviso and for Ireland against Fiji.

“Yeah, the petit générals – the nines that can play 10 as well – I think they [French teams] heavily rely on their nines and you can see what those nines give them.

“I would run reps throughout the week, be comfortable there. If you’re breaking it down in units, you can get a few reps at 10 and then try and jump in without losing sight of my actual job as being a nine. But I would be fairly comfortable with how to run and run the flow of the game.”

“I’ve done it a bit over the years, but when you’ve got Murrs [Conor Murray], he would have been more comfortable than I would have been at 10, seeing as he played there at Under-20s. But it’s always something that I’ve worked on, kicking from the tee and stuff like that. So, I would be comfortable stepping in there – unless there’s a massive number eight running down my channel.”

Unsurprisingly, Casey is in a confident mood despite Ulster’s dominant 28-3 win last weekend in Belfast, a match in which he was not involved.

[ Impressive Ulster dominate off-colour Munster in BelfastOpens in new window ]

The coping mechanism for players has always been to invoke phases in previous matches where the team performed well, and visualise the sequences to reinforce spirit and assurance.

Playing against Toulon in Stade Mayol is no different and the meeting of two years ago, also a Champions Cup round three game, where Casey and Crowley were the starting halfback pairing, ended in a four-try 18-29 win for Munster.

“My confidence within the team, within the coaching staff, [and] the players we have is sky high and I know the places we can take it,” he says. “It’s just about finding that level and exploiting it week on week.

“But it’s about finding the solutions earlier and getting on task in-game as players.”

For a forecast sunny Côte d’Azur, no better time for Munster to start.