DAA chief Kenny Jacobs begins High Court action seeking his return to work

The court heard that Kenny Jacobs, who was not present, had been told of 20 issues that were to be covered in a new investigation. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Suspended DAA chief executive officer Kenny Jacobs has initiated a High Court action against the State airports company seeking his return to work and declarations that the board has prejudged his removal from office.

In a brief vacation hearing before Ms Justice Emily Farrell on Thursday afternoon, Padraic Lyons SC for Mr Jacobs said his client has suffered reputational and damage as a result of company actions against him.

His client has health advice that the best course open to him is to return to work rather than “languishing at home ruminating on his position”.

Mr Lyons alleged damaging company leaks to media – including to The Irish Times – and directly citing an online report hours after he was issued notice of his suspension by DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan on the morning of December 15th.

Mr Lyons said Mr Jacobs, who was not in court, had been told of 20 issues that were to be covered in a new investigation.

He wants declarations from the court that the decision to investigate Mr Jacobs was “tainted by reasonable objective bias”, that suspension is unlawful and that the DAA board’s action is in breach of his contract of employment.

The judge granted short service to Mr Lyons, in effect expediting hearings in the case.

The matter, heard by Ms Justice Farrell on an ex parte (one side only) basis, will go before the court again next Monday afternoon.

Mr Jacobs was suspended just before Christmas after a months-long rift with the DAA board.

He had struck a mediation deal with the DAA in September to leave the business with a €960,000 payment plus payment of his legal fees. However, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien refused to sign off on the money in his capacity as shareholder in DAA.

The row between the board and chief executive followed two protected disclosures against Mr Jacobs early last year which were not upheld after a senior barrister’s investigation. New issues subsequently emerged, leading to a loss of board confidence in the chief executive and the new investigation was initiated.

Mr Jacobs is now challenging that investigation, saying it should not go ahead without the appointment of an independent and impartial decision-maker to consider the outcome of the proposed and make a binding recommendation.

Mr Jacobs also wants a declaration that he has a reasonable apprehension that the DAA board has prejudged his removal from the office of CEO and that he cannot expect to receive a fair hearing from them through the investigation.

In addition, he is seeking a declaration from the court that there is a likelihood of bias on the part of in respect of the allegations made against him.

Mr Lyons said the DAA board’s appointment of a deputy chief executive on December 15th came as he was notified of his suspension. This had the effect of “supplanting Mr Jacobs as CEO”, he said.

He went on to say his client will be seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the DAA from taking any further steps in a new investigation.

Mr Lyons said Mr Jacobs was seeking an injunction against his suspension from duty or treating him as having been suspended. He also wants an order restraining the DAA from restricting or interfering with his access to company or use of his email and other data.

He also wants an order restraining the DAA from disclosing or disseminating any confidential information in relation to him.

The DAA declined to comment when asked about Mr Jacobs taking legal action.