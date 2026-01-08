Joshua Kenny added to Leinster’s Champions Cup roster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has added free-scoring wing Joshua Kenny to the Champions Cup roster replacing the injured Jordan Larmour in the process. The 22-year-old Enniskerry native has scored six tries in four starts and five appearances since joining the Leinster academy having previously trained with the province during the summer.

Former Ireland Under-20 tighthead prop Andrew Sparrow has also been added because of injury concerns to Tadhg Furlong and Rabah Slimani. Secondrow Conor O’Tighearnaigh, who made his first appearance of the season in the victory over Connacht last weekend, has been deregistered.

Munster have also made an alteration to their Champions Cup roster with Sean Edogbo, younger brother of Edwin, registered in place of 21-year-old Conor Ryan, who is on a one-year Development contract. Sean Edogbo is a former Ireland Under-20 international backrow, a super athlete and ball carrier.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht have registered academy hooker Matthew Victory in place of the injured wing Shayne Bolton, while scrumhalf Albert Linder takes the place of Matthew Devine, who went off with a head injury in the defeat to Leinster.

Ulster have opted to promote Ben Moxham as Stewart Moore is sidelined with a hand injury.

Champions Cup

Leinster: Additional player: Joshua Kenny. Deregistered: Jordan Larmour. Additional player: Andrew Sparrow. Deregistered: Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

Munster: Additional player: Sean Edogbo. Deregistered: Conor Ryan

Challenge Cup

Connacht: Additional player: Matthew Victory. Deregistered: Shayne Bolton. Additional player: Albert Linder. Deregistered: Matthew Devine

Ulster: Additional player: Ben Moxham, Deregistered: Stewart Moore.