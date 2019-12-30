Sizing John set to return at Punchestown after 733 day absence

2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero in line for reappearance over hurdles on Tuesday

2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John is set to return over hurdles at Punchestown on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John is set to return over hurdles at Punchestown on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Punchestown racegoers are in for a treat when 2017 Gold Cup winner Sizing John takes on this year’s Cesarewitch and Irish National heroes over hurdles.

Jessica Harrington has had Tuesday’s Bet With Tote At Punchestown Hurdle picked out for some time for Sizing John, who has not run for 733 days.

At the time of his injury two years ago, he was the pre-eminent three-mile chaser in training, having won four consecutive Grade Ones, but how much ability he has retained during his time on the sidelines will be up for debate.

He will also be ridden on his return by Barry Geraghty, for the first time since leaving Henry de Bromhead’s yard back in 2016, because regular jockey Robbie Power is currently on the sidelines after a fall over Christmas.

Among those taking him on are Willie Mullins’ Stratum, better known for his exploits on the Flat including his Cesarewitch win, and stablemate Burrows Saint - who won the Irish National last spring.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back in action,” said Harrington.

“Probably two and a half miles over hurdles is a bit sharp for him these days at his age, but it’s a nice race to start him in.

“He’s ready to go, and we’ll take it from here.

“I haven’t been tempted to run him in another race. I’ve been waiting for this race, because once I spotted it I felt it looked just the right sort of race to bring him back in after all his time off.

“We saw it in the middle of November and felt everything else over Christmas would have been too hard for him first time back.”

Harrington is mindful nonetheless of the talented opposition among a seven-strong field for the conditions event.

“This is not an easy race by any means,” she added.

“There are others on the comeback trail, but we’ve done as much as we can and we’re happy with him. I think he’ll be glad to get back on the racecourse.

“With an Irish National winner and a Cesarewitch winner as well, it’s very interesting. We just want him to come back safe and sound, obviously.

“What will help is the ground — it won’t be a heavy slog.”

Mullins also runs Saglawy and Sayo — with the line-up completed by Edward O’Grady’s Kitten Rock and Gordon Elliott’s Cracking Smart.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.