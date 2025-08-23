Willie Mullins’s Ethical Diamond leads home Irish 1-2-3 in the Ebor at York

Ethical Diamond provided all-conquering trainer Willie Mullins with a third victory in the Sky Bet Ebor at York as Irish-trained horses filled the top three places in the race.

Although better known for his exploits under National Hunt rules, the Closutton handler had previously landed Britain’s richest Flat handicap with Sesenta in 2009 and Absurde in 2023 and fired a three-pronged assault at this year’s renewal.

Ethical Diamond, who was last seen striking Royal Ascot gold in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, was a well backed 5-1 favourite for the £500,000 feature under William Buick, who appeared keen to play his cards as late as possible aboard a horse who has been known to race enthusiastically.

But after again travelling powerfully in the middle of the pack as the field turned for home, the five-year-old got a dream run against the stands rail when being delivered with his challenge and picked up well to run out an emphatic two-and-a-half-length winner over Henry de Bromhead’s Ascending, with Aidan O’Brien’s Queenstown in third.

At the Curragh, Constitution River made all the running to continue O’Brien’s domination of the the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Tom Cooper Irish EBF Futurity Stakes.

Giant’s Causeway (1999), Hawk Wing (2001), Gleneagles (2014) and Henri Matisse (2024) are among 17 previous winners of the Group Two contest for the Ballydoyle handler and Constitution River was a 5-6 favourite to add to his tally under Wayne Lordan.

A close second on his Newmarket debut before bolting up at the Galway Festival, the Wootton Bassett colt put that experience to good use up the Curragh straight, bowling along in front before going through the gears with two furlongs to run to leave his four rivals trailing in his wake.

Course-and-distance winner Geryon did his best to go with the leader, but Constitution River was well on top as he passed the post with two lengths in hand.

He said: “He’s a lovely, straightforward horse. He’d a lovely run first time and was still very green when he won the next day. Wayne gave him a lovely ride, and he quickened well.”

Paddy Power make Constitution River a 14-1 shot for next year’s 2,000 Guineas, with O’Brien looking to move up to Group One level now.

He added: “Obviously you have to look at the National Stakes with him, and he’s going to be very happy going up in trip whenever that time comes.”