Ireland

Nine-year-old boy dies in Co Donegal incident

Incident invoving machinery occurred near Dungloe on Friday night

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal incident outside Dungloe, Co Donegal. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Stephen Maguire
Sat Aug 23 2025 - 09:21

A young boy has died following an incident involving machinery in Co Donegal on Friday night.

The child, understood to be nine, died at the scene outside the town of Dungloe.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to a fatal incident at a premises in Dungloe, Co Donegal, yesterday evening, Friday 22nd August 2025,” a Garda statement said.

“A male child was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

His body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and will attend the scene, gardaí said. A file will be prepared for the coroner’s court.

The tragedy has shocked the community where the boy’s family are well known.

