Group One winner Epicuris makes jumping debut at Limerick

The depth of quality in Irish jump racing is vividly illustrated on day three of Limerick’s Christmas festival when the Group One winning former champion two-year-old Epicuris makes his debut over flights for Willie Mullins.

The Juddmonte-bred star was unbeaten in three juvenile starts in 2014, culminating in top-flight success in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Legitimate classic ambitions were held by his trainer Criquette Head-Maarek and Epicuris lined up in the Derby, finishing fifth to Golden Horn at Epsom in 2015.

His flat career petered out afterwards and his last appearance was in May of last year. Five months later and he was bought by Rich Ricci for 140,000 guineas. And over a year later Epicuris, the one-time Derby hope returns to action in a Limerick maiden hurdle worth €13,500.

It’s dangerous to presume flat quality translates to the winter game at the best of times and Epicuris was known for being a little quirky even in his pomp. But it’s safe to presume his opposition hadn’t banked on facing a Group One winner at Christmas.

Michael O’Leary has three in the race, including his cross-channel purchase Captain Zebo who won a bumper at Bangor last summer.

Natural ability

Noel O’Neill’s Ministerforsport followed up a pair of point-to-point victories with a bumper success at Gowran in March.

However, if the now gelded Epicuris retains some of his old natural ability it’s hard to see him not winning a race like this.

Mullins also looks to have the solution to the Grade Three Irish Independent Hurdle with Meri Devie who gets all the allowances in the four-year-old event.

Meri Devie competed at the top end of last season’s juvenile action and considering some of her previous flat form there may have even been some disappointment at how her campaign eventually unfolded.

She didn’t do much wrong however on her last start when runner-up to David’s Charm in a valuable handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse earlier this month, and her credentials for this task look impressive.

Considering Balbir Du Mathan won a handicap hurdle at Navan in such good style, it was disappointing to see him subsequently beaten so far by Jett over fences at Thurles. His jumping let him down at times that day and if Steve Mahon’s runner can brush up on that he can thrive on the heavy going in the novice chase.