Thursday’s Leopardstown card subject to morning inspection

Welsh National at Chepstow to be run on January 6th after card abandoned
Thursday’s Leopardstown card is subject to a 7am inspection due to forecast frost and fog. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Thursday’s meeting at Leopardstown is subject to a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on raceday.

The threat of overnight frost and fog has prompted officials to call an early check ahead of a card that is due to feature the Leopardstown Christmas Chase and the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle.

The track tweeted: “With the possibility of frost and fog tonight, there will be a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Thursday morning (December 28) and all race time alterations will be confirmed.”

Meanwhile, officials at Chepstow have moved quickly to reschedule the Coral Welsh Grand National for January 6th after Wednesday’s fixture was abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The three-mile-five-furlong heat was due to be the feature event on a seven-race card but rain and snow over the last two days has left the track unraceable.

Three of the last seven renewals have been run in early January and in consultation with the race sponsor and the British Horseracing Authority, the card has been saved once again.

Thursday’s National Hunt meeting at Catterick must survive an 8am precautionary inspection due to the threat of overnight frost, while Leicester’s meeting appears in more doubt.

With the course currently covered by between one and two inches of snow, clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson has announced an 8am inspection.

