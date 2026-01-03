Naas officials monitoring freezing conditions ahead of first Grade One of 2026

Hopes that the first Grade One prize of 2026 can go ahead at Naas on Sunday could vary depending on your weather forecaster of choice, although there’s worrying unanimity about the threat of freezing conditions.

Not for the first time, the run-up to the €100,000 Ballymore Novice Hurdle is dominated by the weather. Fog forced a postponement two years ago, but it is a more standard threat from frost that hangs over this weekend’s action.

A Status Yellow weather alert for low temperatures is in place over the weekend and if Cork’s authorities are optimistic their Saturday programme can survive an 8am morning inspection, the impact of consecutive heavy overnight frosts might make it a different story in Naas.

Temperatures there could drop as low as -4 overnight into Sunday with daytime temperatures not expected to rise much above zero.

“That’s the worse-case scenario. There are other forecasts. It’s ‘pick your forecast’ nearly. It’s definitely a concern but we are raceable and we will keep monitoring it,” said the Naas general manager Aidan McGarry on Friday.

“Originally, earlier in the week, it was giving frost Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. We’ve had no frost Thursday and Friday. So, it’s not frost on top of frost. But the daytime temperatures are a concern,” he added.

A total of nine runners are scheduled to line up in the big race with Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins once again in a strong position.

Paul Townend threw something of a curveball by opting to team up with Saint Baco over the highly-touted Sortudo when final declarations were made. Jack Kennedy has chosen Classic Creek from an Elliott trio.

Just once in the last dozen years have the country’s top two trainers not won the big race. That was when Henry De Bromhead emerged on top with Bob Olinger. The Naas highlight had to be rescheduled on that occasion due to a cold snap.

Fruit De Mer ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe on his way to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

De Bromhead pitches the course winner Fruit De Mer into the mix this time and the step up to two-and-a-half miles could suit him. The only mare in the contest is Switch From Diesel, yet to win over flights but a former smart bumper performer.

Naas officials have already taken the precautionary move of switching the three scheduled steeplechases to the end of Sunday’s card. It is to allow the chase track every chance to thaw out if necessary.

The first of the three races over fences is a four-runner novice chase where Bossofthebrownies has to concede weight to the Elliott hope, Kurasso Bluehtethe

Cork’s manager Eoghan O’Grady said he is “optimistic” of racing going ahead and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s clerk of the course Paul Moloney struck a similarly positive note.

“The forecast is to remain mainly dry and cold with temperatures dropping to -2 degrees tonight into tomorrow morning.

“The current weather forecast from Met Éireann doesn’t give us huge cause for concern but due to the threat of frost overnight we will hold a precautionary inspection at 8am on Saturday morning to determine if the fixture can go ahead,” he reported.

Should Cork get a green light it may pay off in terms of spotlight and consequent betting turnover.

Freezing conditions have already claimed Saturday’s all-weather flat action at Newcastle while Britain’s two surviving National Hunt cards must both pass morning inspections.

Wincanton will look at conditions at 8am while Sandown officials believe the application of frost covers around the course give them “a fighting chance” of going ahead.

Sandown’s clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: “We’re raceable as we stand but we’ve got a fair way to go and we’re calling it precautionary at this stage, but it is still an inspection at the end of the day.

“We’re obviously going to have a cold night and probably the coldest we’ve had all winter. It could get down to -3 and certainly -2 which is getting to the top-end of frost cover protection in our experience and if you hit -4, you get to thinking there could be some freezing going on under the covers. That is one of the reasons we’re obliged to have a look in the morning and see what’s happened overnight.

“We will also have the logistical challenge of getting the covers off the track and shifting a lot of covers in what is almost certainly going to be freezing temperatures.”

The Sandown meeting had to be abandoned last year but Cooper added: “It’s not a straightforward one and it’s not one I would like to suggest prospects and chances. Without covers I don’t think we would have a chance of surviving tonight’s frost, but the frost covers give us a fighting chance of getting this on.”

A six-figure Veteran Handicap Chase is Sandown’s scheduled feature with Irish hopes revolving around Dermot McLoughlin’s Digby.