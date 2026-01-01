Bumper New Year’s Day attendance at Cheltenham outstrips festival crowd

Miami Magic ridden by Charlie Hammond comes home to win the Ellenborough Park Hotel 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on a day when a crowd of 44,151 attended the track. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

For many racing fans the first day of 2026 primarily means it is only 68 more days to the Cheltenham Festival, although this New Year’s Day action at jump racing’s spiritual home won’t put to bed lingering uncertainty about the spectator appeal of the sport’s biggest meeting.

Boosted by free entry to under-18s, an offer that was well subscribed according to the racecourse, a massive official New Year’s Day attendance of 44,151 crammed into Cheltenham to watch a relatively unprepossessing programme highlighted by Kabral Du Mathan’s easy success in the Grade Two Dornon Relkeel Hurdle.

The significance of the crowd size was how it comprehensively outstripped a day two tally of just 41,949 at last year’s festival.

That was once unthinkable and perhaps underlines to Cheltenham’s Jockey Club owners how it’s not the track that’s losing public appeal but the festival itself.

A 22 per cent slip in overall attendance since the record post-Covid 2022 festival eventually prompted the Jockey Club into a series of measures launched in October to try and arrest the slide.

Freezing ticket prices and fiddling with the price of food and drink were steps taken alongside alterations to some race conditions for 2026. The suspicion that there are more intrinsic issues with the festival’s appeal will only have deepened on the back of the latest festive action.

Healthy rises in crowd figures spread across British racing over the last week and were mirrored at Leopardstown for its four-day Christmas festival. An overall figure of 67,202 was almost 7 per cent up on the corresponding 2024 tally of 62,748.

Even allowing for the holiday element, Cheltenham’s bumper attendance on its first date of 2026 was notably in step with the general trends. But in terms of the festival in March, it might have been apt that Kabral Du Mathan’s impressive performance was rather inconclusive.

The horse is now unbeaten in two starts for Dan Skelton following his switch from Paul Nicholls this season and was hugely superior to his opposition in what was supposed to be a trial for the Stayers’ Hurdle in less than 10 weeks’ time.

Visually though Kabral Du Mathan was almost too good. He ‘tanked’ all over everything else and shot clear when asked. But it was in a style that didn’t scream bottomless stamina for a top-class three-mile test.

Harry Skelton on Kabral Du Mathan (right) got the better of James Bowen on Jingko Blue in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Nigel French/PA Wire

An argument could be made that skipping the Cheltenham Festival altogether, and waiting for the Aintree Hurdle at two-and-a-half miles, might be a more pragmatic approach and Skelton himself appeared in two minds.

“All roads now lead to the Stayers’ Hurdle and I would go straight there. You might think about waiting and going two-and-a-half miles at Aintree and waiting for a season for three miles. But I’m a greedy bugger so we will go three miles!” he said at one point.

But he also added: “In my heart I think I trust him enough to relax enough and get the three-mile trip, but the question is can he stay three miles hard as a six-year-old when you’re against those battle-hardened horses who have been doing it for eight to 10 runs over many years. It’s not an easy call.”

After a relatively tepid Christmas by his own lofty standards, Willie Mullins began 2026 with a flourish, including with his stalwart mare Dinoblue, who landed Fairyhouse’s Grade Three feature.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival on her fourth attempt last season, Dinoblue had a mostly lucrative stroll around in the John & Chich Fowler Memorial Chase until blundering at the last. She quickly recovered though and remains on course to defend her Mares’ Chase title at the festival.

“She’s done it a few times as a novice but we thought we’d got it out of her system and then she’s done it at Navan the last day and the first one down the back here, so we’ll have to get it back out of her system again,” said Dinoblue’s rider Mark Walsh.

“Probably just going down to the last at speed and I just wanted to pop it and she wanted to come, so that was it. I got an easy lead in front and I just lobbed around, quickened over the last two and it was very straightforward.”

Mullins had a pair of Punchestown winners on New Year’s Eve and 24 hours late completed a Fairyhouse three-timer.

Once again Henry de Bromhead was a figure to follow at his local Tramore track, with a double topped by Heart Wood in the featured Grade Three O’Driscoll’s Whiskey Chase.

Nevertheless, they were numerically trumped by Gordon Elliott, who continued his red-hot Christmas form into 2026 with four winners divided equally between Fairyhouse and Tramore. They included With Nolimit who was just over a length too good for Some See Stars in the Fairyhouse finale.