Man due in court over death in Co Dublin last summer

The accused is due to appear in court in Dublin on Saturday morming. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

A man in his late teens is set to appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with the death of a man in Dublin last summer.

James ‘Jake’ Berney, a father and grandfather in his 50s, died from stab wounds in hospital after a late night disturbance at his home in the Foxdene area of Balgaddy, Co Dublin in June.

A man was arrested in relation to the death on Friday and was held at a Garda station in the city.

He will appear at a sitting of Dublin’s District Court scheduled for 10.30am on Saturday.