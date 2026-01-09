Thousands of Irish passports recalled due to printing error

Due to what DFA describes as 'technical issue with a software update', recently issued passports do not fully comply with international standards. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A recall has been issued for thousands of passports due to a printing error, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

An issue emerged in recent days with passports issued between December 23rd, 2025, and January 6th, 2026. It is understood the letters IRL are missing from these passports. They may not be accepted as a result at border control.

In a statement to The Irish Times, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Passport Service is aware of an issue affecting passports issued between 23 December 2025 and 6 January 2026.

“Due to a technical issue with a software update, passports issued between 23 December 2025 and 6 January 2026 inclusive are not fully compliant with international travel standards and there is a possibility that some passport holders may have an issue at eGates and border control when travelling.

“The passport service sincerely regrets this issue and apologises to affected citizens for the inconvenience caused.

“In order to mitigate against any possible travel issues, the passport service has notified border authorities worldwide through the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), as well as Irish Border Management.

“The Passport Service has contacted affected customers by email to inform them of the issue and will be reissuing passports to them in the coming days and weeks.” They advise that affected customers can find further information on their website.

Anyone recently issued a passport book or passport card is advised to check the date of issue that can be found on the page with information about the holder and their photograph.

“If your passport was issued between 23 December 2025 and 6 January 2026 inclusive, it is important that we reissue your passport as soon as possible. This will ensure that you do not face any issues with future travel,” the service’s website advises.

“You do not need to reapply for a new passport. Please return your passport book (and passport card if you had applied for one) to the below address immediately: Passport Return – Customer Care, Passport Service, 42-47 Lower Mount St, Dublin 2 – D02 TN83 Ireland.”