Relatives feared for safety of Oísin Reddin (12) in ongoing custody battle with father

Relatives of Oísin Reddin, the 12-year-old boy gardaí believe was murdered by his father, were engaged in a legal custody battle.

Members of his extended family were very concerned for the child’s safety while he was in the care of his father.

The Irish Times understands the next court hearing was due to take place in less than two weeks.

The young boy’s remains were found in a house in Clondalkin, Dublin, on Thursday morning. The discovery was made shortly after the body of his father, Wayne O’Reilly (48), was found at a property in Ballyfermot, also in West Dublin.

Oísin’s extended family had cared for the boy when he was an infant and had engaged in a legal battle for several years to secure custody. Mr O’Reilly had made threats against them, including warning them he would harm the boy if he ever lost custody of him.

It was unclear if the authorities – the Gardaí, Tusla or the courts – ever believed there was genuine intent in those threats to harm and kill, which appear to have been made when Oísin was still very young and during an emotive custody process.

Mr O’Reilly was ultimately successful in gaining custody of the boy.

Mr O’Reilly had also come to the attention of gardaí and had been arrested a number of times under the Mental Health Act. Last October he went missing with his son, raising fears for their safety.

Family members reported them missing and the Gardaí issued a public appeal for information, including releasing photographs of the father and son at the time. They turned up safe and well a day after they were reported missing.

Floral tributes to Oísin Reddin outside the house in Clondalkin where his remains were found. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tusla, the child and family agency, had been in contact with the family, to support them and monitor the situation, and when Mr O’Reilly went missing with the child, the agency put a safety plan in place.

Mr O’Reilly continued to have custody of Oísin, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings..

The last checks made by Tusla were conducted just before Christmas and it appears Oísin was well at that time and had been attending school, in Clondalkin, and doing well there.

Gardaí at the house in Clondalkin where the body of Oísin Reddin was found. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

However, on Thursday morning the remains of Mr O’Reilly were found in the back garden of his ex-partner’s house at Cherry Orchard Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, at about 8.30am.

The discovery gave rise to immediate concerns for the welfare of his son. Then at a house on Lealand Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, where Mr O’Reilly had been living, they found the remains of the boy.

Postmortems on the remains of 12-year-old Oísin Reddin and 48-year-old Wayne O’Reilly have been completed.

Results of the postmortems are not being released for operational reasons.

However, gardaí strongly suspect Mr O’Reilly killed his son, possibly by asphyxiating him, at the house on Leeland Road before travelling to his ex-partner’s home at Cherry Orchard Drive and taking his own life in the back garden.

Tusla said that while Oísin was not in the care of the State, the family was known to the agency. It added “the death of a child is a tragedy” and extended its sympathies to Oísin’s family.

“We continue to engage with An Garda Síochána as they conduct their investigation, and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” it said in a statement.

The National Review Panel is now set to examine the circumstances of Oísin’s killing, and Tusla’s contacts with the boy and his family. Such an examination is conducted in all cases when a child known to Tusla, or other children protection agencies, dies or is killed.