Eoin Morgan: Allah was with us and the rub of the green

The England team includes several key players who were born in other countries

Updated: 41 minutes ago

England cricket captain Eoin Morgan, born in Ireland, highlights the diversity of his side - which contained players born in New Zealand, South Africa and Barbados, as well as the grandchildren on Pakistani immigrants - following their World Cup win.

 

England’s Eoin Morgan hailed the diversity of his World Cup-winning team after the hosts beat New Zealand in the final at Lord’s.

Morgan, who was born in Dublin and switched allegiance from Ireland to England a decade ago, was asked: “Do you think the luck of an Irishman got England over the line?”

His response has since gone viral on social media.

“We had Allah with us as well,” said Morgan. “I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green.

“It actually epitomises our team. It has quite diverse backgrounds and cultures... to actually find humour in the situation that we were in at the time was pretty cool.”

Rashid and Moeen Ali are two Muslims who featured in England’s World Cup triumph, while the team includes several players who were born in other countries.

Bowler Jofra Archer is Barbados-born to a Liverpudlian father, all-rounder Ben Stokes was born in New Zealand, and batsman Jason Roy was born in South Africa.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.