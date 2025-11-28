Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin - THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral.Preacher: The Reverend D.W.Oxley, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of St Audoen’s. Byrd: Mass for 3 Voices, Psalm: 122, Byrd: Surge, illuminare. 18.00 ADVENT PROCESSIONBY CANDLELIGHT – sung by the Cathedral Choir. Music by Cooper, Naylor, Palestrina, and Poston. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the First Sunday of Advent. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, the First Sunday of Advent. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 30th November - Advent Sunday. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Readings and Music for Advent Sunday. All are welcome in Zion.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

