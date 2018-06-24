England on verge of unprecedented 5-0 whitewash of Australia

Tourists are 205 all out in only 34.4 overs at Old Trafford

David Clough

Eoin Morgan of England is bowled during the fifth International match between England and Australia at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

Eoin Morgan of England is bowled during the fifth International match between England and Australia at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

 

England are on the verge of an unprecedented 5-0 whitewash of Australia after the tourists descended to a manic 205 all out in only 34.4 overs at Old Trafford.

Moeen Ali (four for 46) and then one-day international debutant Sam Curran – both with two wickets in three balls – stopped Australia in their tracks after they twice hinted at a more substantial total, having won the toss in glorious conditions and on a very good batting surface. Travis Head (56) hit his third successive half-century, but got out frustratingly soon afterwards for the third time too, and D’Arcy Short was left unbeaten three runs short of his maiden ODI 50.

Before then Australia had faltered from 60 for none in little more than six overs to 100 for five – and they stumbled a second time after Short shared a stand of 59 with Alex Carey.

Head and Aaron Finch hit Curran out of the attack in an early onslaught which threatened to put unaccustomed pressure on the England bowlers, only for the introduction of Moeen to break the opening stand. Finch edged an attempted pull down on to his leg-stump, and then Marcus Stoinis mis-swept Moeen to short fine-leg for a second-ball duck.

Hapless Australia repeatedly made much of their of their own trouble thereafter, captain Tim Paine one of two to run himself out and Ashton Agar becoming Curran’s second victim when he played no shot to a straight ball which bowled him off and middle-stump.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.