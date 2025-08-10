Tommy Fleetwood takes one-shot lead into final round as he targets first PGA Tour win

England's Tommy Fleetwood reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the third round of the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photograph: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood will head into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis with a one-shot lead as he continues the hunt for his first PGA Tour title.

Fleetwood fired a one-under 69 in the third round, just edging out fellow Englishman Justin Rose.

Fleetwood double-bogeyed the third hole while Rose made birdie, a three-shot swing that dramatically cut into the 34-year-old’s lead.

Fleetwood responded well, rebuilding his lead to three shots. But his advantage narrowed again on the 18th hole, where a drive into the rough led to a bogey.

World number one Scottie Scheffler also hurled himself into contention with six birdies, finishing Saturday two shots off the lead on 65.

JJ Spaun and Andrew Novak are a shot further back, tied for fourth on 11 under par.

“It’s just another opportunity for me to go out and try and have the best round of golf I can, enjoy being in that position,” Fleetwood told the PGA Tour website.

“The more I put myself there, the more chance there is of it happening, and just go out and keep learning from every experience.

“It might be my day, it might not, but being there is the most important thing and I’ll continue to try and do that.”

Shane Lowry and caddie Darren Reynolds on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St Jude Championship. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ireland’s Shane Lowry carded a one-over 73 in his third round to slip back to two over for the tournament.

Despite being out of contention, Lowry will look to finish the tournament strongly to go into next week’s BMW Championship in the highest position possible in the FedEx rankings. He came into the tournament in 17th position and is projected to drop to 22nd at present.

Rory McIlroy opted not to play this week, with the top 50 after the tournament reaching next week’s BMW Championship. McIlroy is projected to drop one place to third in the rankings.

In a change to the playoffs format this year, any of the 30 players that qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta can win $10 million (€8.6 million) bonus by winning the tournament.