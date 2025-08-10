Ireland joins group of European countries in condemning Israel occupation plan for Gaza

Palestinians gather aid airdropped on Gaza City last week. Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said this week that Israel wanted to hand over control of Gaza to unnamed “Arab forces” after Hamas’s defeat. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/The New York Times

Ireland has joined a group of European countries to issue a letter strongly condemning Israel’s plan to expand its military operations in Gaza, describing the plans as potentially constituting “a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law”.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris, along with the foreign ministers of Spain, Norway, Iceland and Luxembourg, is among the signatories to the letter.

The letter says that the countries “strongly condemn the recent announcement of the intensification of the occupation and the military offensive, including in Gaza city.”

“This decision will only deepen the humanitarian crisis and further endanger the remaining hostages’ lives. This operation will lead to an unacceptable high toll of deaths and the forced displacement of nearly one million Palestinian civilians,” it says.

“We firmly reject any demographic or territorial changes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Actions in this regard constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” it adds.

Last week the Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s security cabinet, a small group of senior ministers, had decided to seize Gaza City, expanding military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory despite widespread public opposition and warnings from the military the move could endanger Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

In a statement, Mr Harris said:

“I strongly urge the Israeli government to reconsider the decision taken yesterday to escalate its offensive in Gaza. Israel’s actions are confounding the international community. Any expansion of military operations can only deepen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, leading to further displacement of the civilian population. The exhausted people of Gaza continue to face the prospect of famine. The time for a ceasefire and hostage release deal is long overdue. I call again for Hamas to release all hostages immediately.

“I reiterate Ireland’s unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stress the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”