Dry weather will return next week with highs of 25 degrees but showery intervals expected

There will be a return to “lots of dry weather” next week with temperatures of up to 25 degrees forecast on some days. However, Met Éireann said conditions are set to be humid and showery intervals are expected each day.

Met Éireann said Sunday afternoon will bring cloudier conditions in the west and southwest, extending to most areas by early afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle, though sunny spells will still break through.

During the evening, heavier and more persistent rain will develop in the west and north. Conditions will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain are anticipated tonight, mainly over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south with clear spells, though some drizzle, mist and fog will develop later. Temperatures will range from 12 to 16 degrees.

Monday will be a mild and humid day with rain in the north clearing through the morning and early afternoon as spells of sunshine extend from the south. A few showers will develop later, some of which may turn heavy, with isolated thunderstorms and highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees. Monday night will see a mix of cloud and clear spells with well-scattered showers, and temperatures will not fall below 12 to 16 degrees.

Plenty of dry conditions and spells of sunshine are forecast for Tuesday. However, slow-moving thundery showers will develop in places with some localised spot flooding and highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. Conditions are due to be largely dry overnight with clear spells and a few showers. Cloudier conditions will build in the southwest later with the possibility of some outbreaks of rain developing, and temperatures again not falling below 12 to 16 degrees.

Wednesday is forecast to be another mild and humid day with sunny spells. Outbreaks of rain will likely push up from the south with some thundery bursts and highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees.

Thursday will consist of a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers developing, some of which may turn heavy or thundery. Highest temperatures will range from 21 to 25 degrees with light breezes.

Current indications are that the weather will continue to be warm on Friday and into next weekend, with temperatures generally in the low to mid-20.