Priest in serious condition following assault in Co Down church

Police say man hit priest on head with bottle before leaving Downpatrick church

The incident was reported to police at around 10.10am. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Sun Aug 10 2025 - 13:36

A priest is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in a Co Down church this morning.

It was reported to police at around 10.10am that a man had walked into the Downpatrick church on St Patrick’s Avenue and hit the priest on his head with a bottle before leaving.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives chief inspector McBurney said: “This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury. Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact Police on 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25.”

