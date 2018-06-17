O’Donovan brothers to make Henley Regatta debut next month

Olympic silver medallists to row in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup at famous regatta
Gary and Paul O’Donovan will make their debut at the Henley Regatta in London at the start of July. Photograph: Inpho

Olympic silver medallists Paul and Gary O’Donovan are to make their debut at the Henley Royal Regatta in London next month.

The Skibbereen brothers have never been to the event and should be a hit at the world’s most famous rowing regatta, which runs from July 4th to 8th.

The O’Donovans will compete in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup, a top-class event, but one in which they could make progress through the knockout rounds.

The brothers took silver in the lightweight doubles sculls in Rio, finishing just over half a second behind France’s Jeremie Azou and Pierre Houin. The French reached the final of the double sculls at Henley in 2017. Depending on the strength of the entry, the O’Donovans would hope to match or even better that result.

