Ali Meeke strikes at the death to see Ireland past Germany

Last minute goal gives Ireland Three Nations victory over Olympic bronze medalists
Anna O’Flanagan, pictured in action against Canada, was on target in Ireland’s win over Germany. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Anna O’Flanagan, pictured in action against Canada, was on target in Ireland’s win over Germany. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Women’s Three Nations tournament: Germany 1 (A Schroder) Ireland 2 (A O’Flanagan, A Meeke)

Ali Meeke’s last minute goal gave Ireland a big boost as they beat the Olympic bronze medalists 2-1 in the Three Nations tournament in Dusseldorf.

It came a month to the day before they line out in their first World Cup game and was a far cry from their recent performances against lower-ranked Canada whom they lost and drew with.

Anna O’Flanagan rebounded a Meeke shot to give Ireland an early lead, her 62nd international goal moving her just three off the all-time record held by Lynsey McVicker.

From there, Ireland held firm in defence with Lena Tice and Hannah Matthews to the fore, while Ayeisha McFerran was strong between the posts, keeping out a string of penalty corners.

They held the narrow lead all the way up to the 57th minute when Anna Schroder levelled matters. But Ireland summoned a great winning goal via Meeke. Shirley McCay’s clever pass found O’Flanagan in the circle, laying off for Meeke to calmly finish.

Ireland are next in action on Saturday when they meet the Canadians and they will face Germany on Sunday in a challenge match. These are the last games before Graham Shaw selects his final panel for the World Cup.

Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, E Beatty, G Pinder, R Upton, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, A Meeke. Subs: D Duke, S Torrans, L Colvin, C Watkins, L Tice, Y O’Byrne

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.