Tyrone make one change to team for All-Ireland final

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made one change to the announced team for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Dublin. At right corner forward, Mark Bradley replaces Lee Brennan, who was a late change for Bradley before the semi-final against Monaghan.

Brennan had been very impressive off the bench in the final round-robin quarter-final against Donegal in Ballybofey, scoring four points, three from play, but he was more subdued against Monaghan, allowing Bradley another shot.

Pádraig Hampsey is given the number four jersey, further fuelling speculation that he will again be handed a man marking job, this time on Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny.

As stated by Harte last week, Conor Meyler, who missed the semi-final, is set to play some part and is named on the bench – with Pádraig McNulty making way – making it likely that he will make an appearance as a replacement at least.

Captained by Matthew Donnelly, the team will be the fourth that Harte has taken into an All-Ireland final and to date he has yet to lose one.

TYRONE: 1. Niall Morgan; 2. Michael McKernan, 3. Ronan McNamee, 4. Pádraig Hampsey; 5. Tiernan McCann, 6. Frank Burns, 7. Peter Harte; 8. Colm Cavanagh, 9. Cathal McShane; 10. Matthew Donnelly (capt.), 11. Niall Sludden, 12. Kieran McGeary; 13. Mark Bradley, 14. Richard Donnelly, 15. Connor McAliskey.

Subs: 16. Michael O’Neill, 17. Lee Brennan, 18. Rory Brennan, 19. Michael Cassidy, 20. Harry Loughran, 21. Conall McCann, 22. Declan McClure, 23. Aidan McCrory, 24. Hugh Pat McGeary, 25. Conor Meyler, 26. Ronan O’Neill